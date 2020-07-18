Advertisement

2 dead after attempted robbery in Pueblo

This happened early Friday morning.
KKTV
KKTV(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:30 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - 2 men are dead after a parking lot shooting in Pueblo early Saturday morning. Pueblo police say it is early into the investigation but they do believe at this point this was an attempted robbery.

Pueblo police responded to a lot near Northern and Prairie Ave west of downtown Pueblo. This is west of I-25.

Crews on scene found 2 males with gunshot wounds to the chest. The 2 male victims died on scene despite lifesaving measures. A 3rd victim was taken to the hospital shortly after and was treated for a leg wound. Police say he has been released.

After interviewing several witnesses, police determined the two males approached a large group and tried to rob them at gunpoint. The shooter then shot the two males to stop the attempted robbery.

Detectives now need help looking for a newer white, Lexus with white rims. They add this car is known to frequently be in the Mesa Junction area of Pueblo and would like to ask them about what the circumstances of this incident were.

Police say the suspected shooter is in custody and this is an active investigation.

