WANTED: Suspect vehicle in crash that left 4-year-old Colorado boy seriously injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 4-year-old child was seriously injured while playing in a backyard and the person police believe is responsible for the crash fled the scene.

Aurora Police shared a video of the incident Friday afternoon. A photo of the suspect vehicle is at the top of this article. Dashcam video shows the suspect vehicle change lanes and bump another car. The car that was bumped went off the road, plowed through a fence and ended up in someone’s backyard. The crash happened in the 13500 block of E. Radcliff Drive on Friday.

If you have any information on this crash you’re asked to call 303-739-6317.

You can watch the video below. WARNING: The images in the video may be disturbing to some:

#APDTraffic UPDATE: Please see the dashcam #video of the suspect vehicle, a silver sedan who fled from the scene, causing the crash that led to a 4-year-old being seriously injured in their back yard. Media: You have permission to use this footage. https://t.co/JgeaU1NjND pic.twitter.com/Mo0GNzquIY — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 17, 2020

