Suspected DUI crash in Pueblo, victim has taken by helicopter to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in a serious hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. near E. 4th Street and Queens. Queens was closed for several hours. Early into the investigation, police believe a Jaguar collided with a Chrysler and the Chrysler spun out and crashed. The driver of the Jaguar reportedly fled the scene. The driver of the Chrysler was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A short time later, a Pueblo County Deputy found the suspect in the Salt Creek area southeast of Pueblo. Gabriel Felix-Encina, 19, is facing charges for reckless driving, DUI, failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, failing to notify police of an accident, and vehicular assault.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

