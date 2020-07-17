Serious crash involving a motorcyclist on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a serious crash involving a motorcyclist Thursday night on the southeast side of the city.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 8 p.m. At 9 p.m. police announced both directions of Marksheffel were closed. The victim was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. As more details become available this article will be updated.

CSPD is investigating a serious motorcycle crash in the area of Marksheffel Rd and Bradley Rd. Northbound Marksheffel is currently close south of Bradley Rd for the investigation. CSPD@PatrolLt. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) July 17, 2020

