Serious crash involving a motorcyclist on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Thursday night
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:58 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a serious crash involving a motorcyclist Thursday night on the southeast side of the city.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 8 p.m. At 9 p.m. police announced both directions of Marksheffel were closed. The victim was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. As more details become available this article will be updated.
