Judge: Man charged with 1st degree murder can bond out of jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local father, charged with the first-degree murder of his own son, has bonded out of jail.

Ryan Sabin was charged in connection with the death of his son, Zach back in March. He reportedly forced the boy to drink so much water that he died. His bond was set at $50,000.

The judge told the courtroom his ruling wasn’t to say if Sabin was guilty or innocent, but added there are a lot of questions in the case that swayed his decision.

In court on Thursday, we got to hear from that father in his own words, about what happened when his son died.

In a video interview from the day after the boy died, his father explained how his son had previous issues with wetting the bed, and he had other urinary problems. Because of this, the boy was supposed to drink two 32-ounce bottles of water per day.

On March 10 when he came home from school, Zach’s step-mother and father discovered that he hadn’t had much water all day, so they ordered him to drink a lot.

The boy then started “sipping” the water and throwing up in the sink adding he “couldn’t do it.”

Ryan Sabin told investigators that his son started throwing a tantrum, and repeatedly falling on the ground. At one point he stated the boy “hit his head” on the ground.

After a few hours, Zach was put to bed. His father found him dead the next morning.

A local law expert explained to 11 NEWS the fact that a first-degree murder suspect is granted bond is pretty rare, but not necessarily indicative of any problems with the case.

“There’s a lot of discretion, there is a lot of up to the judge,” Michael T. Allen explained. “He makes the determination and they have the factors per the two statutes to determine whether or not a bond is appropriate or not. So this is not to say that in this case the DA will reduce the charges or do anything with that, this means that they didn’t feel that this individual puts the community in peril, the accused in peril, and that they are entitled to a bond. So there’s a lot left in the case and it’s not necessarily indicative of holes or anything like that.”

The boy’s stepmother, Tara Sabin, was also initially charged with murder, but her charges were later reduced to child abuse resulting in death.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.