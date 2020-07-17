Advertisement

High-speed chase in El Paso County ends in crash, deputy may have saved the life of a trooper

Arthur Tyrone Espinoza, photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Background is the crash scene on 7/17/20.(EPSO/KKTV)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:34 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A high-speed chase in El Paso County came to a dramatic finish Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident started with an odd call from a Department of Transportation worker at about 5 p.m. Someone had reported that their family was being tortured inside a vehicle throughout a construction zone. The Department of Transportation worker followed the vehicle in question and called authorities.

An El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy was in the area and tried to pull the vehicle over as it was driving erratically. The driver refused to stop and a chase started. According to Jacqueline Kirby with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and even drove into oncoming traffic. Due to the erratic behavior of the driver, Colorado State Patrol attempted to put a stop to the chase by utilizing stop sticks.

As CSP was setting up the stop sticks, deputies were also trying to funnel the suspect off of Highway 24 to avoid a major head-on collision, according to the sheriff’s office. At one point the suspect drove around two patrol vehicles and drove straight toward the CSP Trooper who was setting up the stop sticks. At this point, one of our sergeants used his vehicle to hit the suspect’s to keep him from hitting the CSP Trooper who was standing on the side of the road. The sergeant was successful in stopping the suspect’s vehicle.

The chase ended in a crash near Highway 24 and Rio Lane. Both the suspect and deputy were transported to the hospital for injuries. Only one person was in the suspect vehicle, the reports of a man’s family being tortured appear to be false.

The suspect was identified as Arthur Tyrone Espinoza. He is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, DUID, reckless driving, driving under revocation and parole violation.

The highway was closed for several hours as authorities investigated.

