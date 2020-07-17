Health Department releases response plan for positive COVID test at school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Health Department has a plan in place should anyone at a school test positive for COVID-19. This comes as school districts are preparing to resume classes for the Fall.

If a student, teacher, or other school employee tests positive, these steps will be followed:

- Public Health Department is notified

- Nurses and administrators are notified

- They notify anyone who may have been exposed to the person

Any identifying information about the person (age, gender, name, etc.) will not be released to the public or the people exposed. El Paso County Health only notifies the public when there’s an outbreak (two more confirmed cases in 14 days).

“We only release information that is necessary for disease control purposes,” said Haley Zachary, the Lead Communicable Disease Epidemiologist for the El Paso County Public Health Department. “So really, a person’s identifying information, their name, their date of birth, their age... that’s not going to tell people what they need to do to prevent disease themselves, or how long they need to isolate or quarantine.”

Isolation is ten days from the onset of symptoms.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.