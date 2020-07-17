Crews gain control of a structure fire in Colorado Springs, no injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs. The smoke was visible on the north side of the city at about 3:15 p.m.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the single-family dwelling was fully involved at Main Street and W. Tyler Street. The neighborhood is east of I-25 and south of Fillmore Street. It was later confirmed the structure was a detached garage that was close to the home, about 25 feet away.

According to firefighters on scene, there were propane tanks on fire inside the structure and outside of the garage along with ammo.

As of 3:50 p.m., there were no known injuries. The cause remains under investigation and crews plan to stay on scene to monitor hot spots as needed.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.