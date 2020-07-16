The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs Hosting Hygiene and Supply Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is starting a hygiene and supply drive for their RJ Montgomery Homeless Shelter at 709 S. Sierra Madre St. This drive will run through August 31st.

With temperatures soaring this summer, they are in desperate need of bottled water to keep the homeless hydrated while they are not in the shelter. They are also in need of twin-size top/flat sheets, towels (new or used and clean), and other hygiene products such as shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, etc.

The Salvation Army RJ Montgomery Homeless Shelter hosts about 120 men every evening and up to 100 women and children. In order to provide the maximum amount of services for the 230 individuals they see daily, they depend on donations to keep the costs down.

Donations can be dropped off at 709 S. Sierra Madre St. or 908 Yuma St. Monday- Friday from 9 am- 3 pm. To donate monetarily for the Hygiene and Supply Drive: Visit TSACS.org and Click on “Give for Good.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.