Shooting in broad daylight sends 2 people to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in broad daylight that sent two people to the hospital.

Colorado Springs officers responded to the 4300 block of Austin Bluffs at 1 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting involving two vehicles. Police say multiple calls came in for this incident.

According to the CSPD blotter, the investigation revealed two cars met in a parking lot. One person got out of a car and shot several rounds at the victims. The suspect reportedly chased after the victims car as they tried to escape.

The two victims were struck and later showed up at a local hospital, where they were treated and released. A suspect description and events leading up to the shooting are unknown at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.