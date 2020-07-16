Advertisement

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Colorado woman needs help tracking down man so she can thank him

Dorothy reached out to 11 News asking for help in identifying one of the men who she feels helped save her life. This photo was taken 7/15/20 by Robin J.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:20 PM MDT
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman reached out to 11 News hoping for help in tracking down a man she believes saved her life.

Dorthy wants a chance to thank the good Samaritan personally, as she didn’t have a chance to properly share her gratitude Wednesday afternoon. Dorthy says it was about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday when she was walking across Main Street at the Marquette Drive crosswalk in Security-Widefield. It wasn’t the best time to be outside, as heavy rains resulted in flooded streets stranding cars in the area. Dorothy was swept off her feet by the rushing water.

“I was fearing for my life, and calling out for help,” Dorothy explained to 11 News.

A man jumped into action. Pulling her out of the water and helping her across the street. The boss of Dorothy’s husband also rushed to her side, but it all happened so fast she never had the chance to thank the complete stranger the way she wanted to.

Within minutes after we posted this story to Facebook, viewer Robin Jones reached out. He witnessed the rescue and also feels like the unidentified man saved Dorothy’s life. Jones said he saw Dorothy take a step into the street and the water overwhelmed her. Robin said he was stepping out of his car to help, but the good Samaritan acted so fast and had already hopped out of his car getting to Dorothy’s aide. According to Robin, the good Samaritan was a man who appeared to be in his 50s with short gray hair. He was driving an older SUV that was blue in color.

11 News is asking anyone who might have information on the identity of this unsung hero to reach out to Tony Keith by email: AKeith@kktv.com.

