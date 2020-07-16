No Fall Season for Colorado College Volleyball, Cross Country, Tennis and Men’s Soccer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

The NCAA DIII Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Thursday that sports will not happen this Fall.

For Colorado College, that means no 2020 Season for volleyball, cross country, tennis and men’s soccer.

“My heart aches for all the student-athletes and coaches out there affected by this,” CC Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine said. “While the decision was incredibly difficult, it became clear as we worked with our conference colleagues and evaluated all the factors. We remain deeply committed this year to providing meaningful experiences to our fall sport student-athletes.”

The Tigers Spring season was also effected by the the Coronavirus Pandemic. As well as the CC Tigers hockey team who had their season come to a screeching halt right in the middle of the NCHC conference tournament.

No decision has been made related to winter or spring sports being played this upcoming year. Jeff Conarroe was hired last month as Colorado College’s new men’s basketball head coach. He took to twitter to react to Thursday’s news. In part Coach Conarroe writes “Tough news, our hearts go out to the fall coaches and student athletes at Colorado College. Undoubtedly you prepared to compete at the highest level, your work shall not go unnoticed.”

