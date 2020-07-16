Advertisement

No Fall Season for Colorado College Volleyball, Cross Country, Tennis and Men’s Soccer

cc tigers colorado college
cc tigers colorado college(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

The NCAA DIII Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Thursday that sports will not happen this Fall.

For Colorado College, that means no 2020 Season for volleyball, cross country, tennis and men’s soccer.

“My heart aches for all the student-athletes and coaches out there affected by this,” CC Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine said. “While the decision was incredibly difficult, it became clear as we worked with our conference colleagues and evaluated all the factors. We remain deeply committed this year to providing meaningful experiences to our fall sport student-athletes.”

The Tigers Spring season was also effected by the the Coronavirus Pandemic. As well as the CC Tigers hockey team who had their season come to a screeching halt right in the middle of the NCHC conference tournament.

No decision has been made related to winter or spring sports being played this upcoming year. Jeff Conarroe was hired last month as Colorado College’s new men’s basketball head coach. He took to twitter to react to Thursday’s news. In part Coach Conarroe writes “Tough news, our hearts go out to the fall coaches and student athletes at Colorado College. Undoubtedly you prepared to compete at the highest level, your work shall not go unnoticed.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Nathan MacKinnon named Finalist for Ted Lindsay Award

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:41 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Nathan MacKinnon has been a big part of keeping the Avalanche at the top of the west this season, now he has been named a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award- given to the most outstanding player in the NHL.

Sports

First day of training camp for Colorado Avalanche

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Colorado Avalanche returned to the ice for the first time in months, as the NHL opened training camp Monday ahead of the season restart.

Sports

Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon returns to team following positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:48 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon returns to team for the first time since his positive COVID-19 test in June.

Sports

Reports: Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:17 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Latest News

Sports

Real Salt Lake extends dominance of Colorado with 2-0 win

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:15 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Colorado Rapids fall in the opening game of the MLS Tournament to Real Salt Lake, 2-0 Sunday night

Sports

Late goal dooms Switchbacks FC in home opener

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:57 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks allow a late goal to New Mexico United, falling 2-1 in their 2020 home opener.

Sports

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:37 PM MDT
The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Nuggets complete first Practice at NBA Bubble in Orlando

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
The Denver Nuggets still don't have their full roster down in Orlando, but still the work begins towards NBA restart.

Sports

Air Force - Purdue football game canceled as Big Ten cuts non-conference schedule

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:03 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Air Force Falcons game in September against the Purdue Boilermakers has been canceled.

Sports

Former Coach Mike Shanahan elected to Broncos Ring of Honor

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:27 PM MDT
|
By AP Sports
Former head coach Mike Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions.