In-N-Out Burger planning 2nd location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In-N-Out Burger fans... here are some GREAT NEWS!

The popular burger chain is now planning to open a second location in Colorado Springs in 2021. This is according to our news partners at the Gazette.

In-N-Out confirmed previously with 11 News they plan to open the first location in Colorado Springs by the end of 2020.

The city confirms there are plans that this California based restaurant will to tear down the former Outback Steakhouse, northeast of Powers Blvd, and build an almost 4,000 square foot restaurant with a patio, drive-thru and seating for 124 people.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.