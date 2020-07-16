Advertisement

Gov. Polis signs bill increasing minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

Before, the minimum age was 18.
(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:52 AM MDT
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Gov. Polis has officially raised the minimum age to 21 in Colorado to buy tobacco products. Before this move, the minimum age was 18 years old.

In a statement released Thursday by the American Cancer Society, they applauded the governor’s action, saying nearly 95% of adults who smoke started smoking before age 21.

The bill was officially signed on Tuesday, July 14 but was approved on June 12.

This action comes just weeks after the state of Colorado announced a lawsuit against ‘Juul', a popular e-cigarette maker that is known for marketing towards youth.

