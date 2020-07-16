Emergency phone alert scheduled for Friday morning in Colorado for mask order

DENVER (KKTV) - Residents in Colorado can expect a phone alert Friday morning notifying them of the new mask order.

The new mask law in the State of Colorado goes into effect at midnight that day. At about 9 a.m., a wireless emergency alert (WEA) will be issued to all mobile devices in the State of Colorado announcing the Statewide mandatory mask order. The alerts will also be issued at the state border and Denver International Airport to, “ensure that all individuals entering the State are aware of the mandatory mask mandate,” according to the State Emergency Operations Center.

The new order is in effect for 30 days. You can read more about it by clicking here. It requires people 11 years and older to wear a face covering over their noses and mouths:

When entering or moving within any public indoor space.

While using or waiting to use public (buses, light-rail) or non-personal (taxis, car services, ride-shares) transportation services.

People who do not have to wear a mask include:

-People who are 10 years old and younger.

-People who cannot medically tolerate a face covering.

-Children ages 2 and under should NOT wear masks or cloth face coverings.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.