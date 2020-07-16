CO Labor Dept- over 10,000 initial unemployment claims filed last week

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Initial unemployment claims in Colorado continue to remain over 10,000 weekly.

On Thursday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported that 10,506 regular claims were filed the week ending July 11th.

Since mid March, a total of 493,571 regular unemployment claims have been filed and about $3.5 billion dollars in total benefits have been paid out.

This is developing- check back for updates.

