Advertisement

Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge scheduled arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging a new Trump administration policy requiring international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The suit is being brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which argue that the policy was created unlawfully and that it contradicts previous guidance from federal immigration officials. The colleges are asking the court to block the rule at least temporarily.

Under the policy, international students in the U.S. would be forbidden from taking all of their courses online this fall. New visas would not be issued to students at schools planning to provide all classes online, which includes Harvard. Students already in the U.S. would face deportation if they didn’t transfer schools or leave the country voluntarily.

The rule creates a dilemma for thousands of foreign students who stayed in the U.S. after their colleges shifted to remote learning last spring.

As part of the policy, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has told colleges to notify the agency no later than Wednesday if they plan to hold all classes online this fall. Other colleges would have until Aug. 1 to share their fall plans with ICE.

The case is being heard by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, who was nominated to the court in 2014 by former President Barack Obama.

The policy has drawn sharp backlash from higher education institutions, with more than 200 signing court briefs supporting the challenge by Harvard and MIT. Colleges say the policy puts students’ safety at risk and hurts schools financially. At least seven other suits have been filed by schools and states opposing the policy.

Immigration officials issued the policy last week, reversing earlier guidance from March 13 telling colleges that limits around online education would be suspended during the pandemic. University leaders believe the rule is part of President Donald Trump’s effort to pressure the nation’s schools and colleges to reopen this fall even as new virus cases rise.

Harvard and MIT argue that immigration officials violated procedural rules by issuing the guidance without justification and without allowing the public to respond. They also argue that the policy contradicts ICE’s March 13 directive telling schools that existing limits on online education would be suspended “for the duration of the emergency.”

The suit notes that Trump’s national emergency declaration has not been rescinded and that virus cases are spiking in some regions.

Immigration officials, however, say they told colleges all along that any guidance prompted by the pandemic was subject to change. They say the rule is consistent with existing law barring international students from taking classes entirely online. Federal officials say they are providing leniency by allowing students to keep their visas even if they study online from abroad this fall.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

National

US faces coronavirus surge

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Cases of Covid-19 are surging across the U.S. Camila Bernal reports.

National

First federal execution in 17 years; another set Wednesday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Michael Balsamo
Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, of Yukon, Oklahoma, died by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

National Politics

Biden unveils $2 trillion climate plan with energy revamp

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

Latest News

National

Calls grow for Trump administration to aid in PPE production amid shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Across the country, nurses, doctors, some state health officials contacted by CNN say the lack of personal protective equipment is their most dangerous challenge and N95 masks the toughest to find.

National

Kayaker has close encounter with an alligator on N.C. river

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man kayaking the Waccamaw River over the weekend had a close encounter with an alligator.

National Politics

Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
President Donald Trump made a last-minute attempt to end the comeback hopes of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff, promising that former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would have a direct line to the Oval Office if elected senator.

National

Kayaker has run-in with alligator in N.C. river

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A kayaker was knocked over by an alligator in a North Carolina river.

National

Bumpy skies: Delta loses $5.7B in Q2

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
Passengers boarding Delta planes tumbled 93% from a year earlier, revenue plummeted 88%, and the company’s losses were worse than anticipated.

National

Maxwell pleads not guilty in Epstein-related sex abuse case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Larry Neumeister and Tom Hays
Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago.