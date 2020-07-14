Rockies News Digest

Good evening. Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up in Colorado, Utah, Montana and Wyoming. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

COLORADO:

COLORADO WILDFIRES

Firefighters are hoping to take advantage of cooler weather to stop the spread of a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people in the foothills west of Denver. SENT: 110 words.

MINING COMPANY-CLEANUP

A Colorado company has agreed to a $7 million cleanup plan for Alaska’s only uranium mine, which has left radioactive waste in the Tongass National Forest.SENT: 335 words.

SPORTS:

HKN-TED LINDSAY AWARD FINALISTS — NHL leading scorer Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Rangers winger Artemi Panarin were named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday.

UTAH:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-UTAH-POLICE REFORM

A Utah prosecutor who last week cleared two officers in the shooting death of an armed man has released a list of proposed use of force reforms that the state’s Black Lives Matter leader says is “too little too late.” By Sofia Eppolito. UPCOMING: 500 words. With photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION — The Navajo Nation on Monday is reporting 56 additional COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths related to the virus on the tribe’s sprawling reservation.

SPORTS:

SOC-NWSL-COURAGE-SKY BLUE — Samantha Mewis and Crystal Dunn each scored and the North Carolina Courage won their fourth straight game, beating Sky Blue 2-0 on Monday night in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup.

MONTANA:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MONTANA NURSING HOMES

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana memory care facility that didn’t carry out free coronavirus testing on its residents is reeling from an outbreak that has infected nearly everyone who lives there. Eight residents have died, accounting for almost a quarter of Montana’s 34 confirmed deaths. The outbreak illustrates that even the most common-sense preventive measures sometimes go unused during the pandemic. Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings was among 45 of the 289 assisted living facilities and nursing homes in Montana that initially declined the state’s call for testing.By Matthew Brown and Amy Beth Hanson. SENT: 930 words. With AP photos.

— FLATHEAD RIVER DROWNING — Searchers have recovered the body of a man who was swept away and apparently drowned while trying to cross the Middle Fork of the Flathead River north of Essex.

WYOMING:

KANYE WEST-WYOMING

Kanye West plans to use a former drug-manufacturing warehouse in Wyoming to create his Yeezy brand clothing and shoes. SENT: 130 words

BOARD MEMBER-CORONAVIRUS COMMENTS

A school board member has apologized for his “stupid” comments about people from Wyoming who have died from the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 145 words.

