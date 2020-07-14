Orphaned Alaska moose calf coming to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
A moose calf that was orphaned just days after it was born will soon call Colorado Springs home.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced the now 8-week-old male calf is scheduled to arrive in Colorado on Wednesday. Tragically, the animal’s mother was involved in what the zoo described as a “fatal human-wildlife” conflict. Since the animal lost its mother, it has been in the care of the Alaska Zoo.
“People have seen an increase in activity in the moose yard, over the past several days, as we prep it for the calf’s arrival,” said Rebecca Zwicker, Rocky Mountain Wild animal care manager. “Our guests have been really curious about the updates we’re making in the moose yard, so we’re excited to share this announcement. While we’ve been in the yard, ‘babyproofing,’ we’ve had some wonderful interactions with guests sharing condolences and stories of how Tahoma touched them. It’s clear that Tahoma’s legacy is in place. He touched a lot of hearts, young and old. This little guy has some big hooves to fill, but from what we hear from his keepers at Alaska Zoo, he’s up to the task.”
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of only eight Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institutions in the United States to house moose.
