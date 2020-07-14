Advertisement

Orphaned Alaska moose calf coming to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

A moose calf that was orphaned just days after it was born will soon call Colorado Springs home.
8-week-old Alaska moose calf. Photo courtesy the Alaska Zoo.
8-week-old Alaska moose calf. Photo courtesy the Alaska Zoo.(Alaska Zoo)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A moose calf that was orphaned just days after it was born will soon call Colorado Springs home.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced the now 8-week-old male calf is scheduled to arrive in Colorado on Wednesday. Tragically, the animal’s mother was involved in what the zoo described as a “fatal human-wildlife” conflict. Since the animal lost its mother, it has been in the care of the Alaska Zoo.

“People have seen an increase in activity in the moose yard, over the past several days, as we prep it for the calf’s arrival,” said Rebecca Zwicker, Rocky Mountain Wild animal care manager. “Our guests have been really curious about the updates we’re making in the moose yard, so we’re excited to share this announcement. While we’ve been in the yard, ‘babyproofing,’ we’ve had some wonderful interactions with guests sharing condolences and stories of how Tahoma touched them. It’s clear that Tahoma’s legacy is in place. He touched a lot of hearts, young and old. This little guy has some big hooves to fill, but from what we hear from his keepers at Alaska Zoo, he’s up to the task.”

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of only eight Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institutions in the United States to house moose.

8-Week-Old Alaska Moose Comes to CMZoo

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is excitedly making preparations for the newest resident of Rocky Mountain Wild -- an 8-week-old male Alaska moose, due to arrive this Wednesday. The big-eyed, light brown, long-legged calf was orphaned at about six days old outside of Anchorage, Alaska, when his mother was involved in a fatal human-wildlife conflict. He has since been in the care of The Alaska Zoo. Moose are extremely rare in zoos, and this arrival comes only two months after the loss of the Zoo’s beloved 12-year-old Canada moose, Tahoma. Two CMZoo staff members are on their way to Alaska Zoo to meet the little calf and transport him home. Starting Tuesday, July 14, CMZoo will share updates of the team’s travels as they make their way home to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Moose fans everywhere can witness the young moose’s journey home on Tuesday and Wednesday via Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Read the full story, here: https://conta.cc/2Okfles

Posted by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Click here to read more about the zoo’s new addition.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

About 700 homes under evacuation orders for a wildfire in Evergreen

Updated: 1 hours ago
As of 4:45 p.m. the fire was estimated at about 5 acres.

News

WATCH: Pikes Peak Library District sees more demand for books on racism

Updated: 2 hours ago
PPLD has ordered more copies to keep up with demand.

Local

D-49 will require masks for all students, staff and guests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
As we get closer to the start of the fall school semester, D-49 made an announcement on Monday concerning precautions tied to COVID-19.

Local

Pikes Peak Library District sees more demand for books on racism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
PPLD has ordered more books on racism following an overwhelming response from the community.

Latest News

Local

SAT and PSAT tests will be free this fall though the Colorado Department of Education

Updated: 4 hours ago
Colorado school districts and charter schools will have the opportunity this fall to offer their 12th and 11th grade students the SAT and PSAT at no cost to the student.

Local

King Soopers to stop giving most customers coins as change

Updated: 4 hours ago
11 News learned on Monday King Soopers will stop giving most customers coins as change tied to a significant coin shortage across the United States.

Local

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Local

Man drowns at Lake Pueblo after falling out of fishing boat

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
This is the fifth drowning at Lake Pueblo in 2020.

Local

Car crash causes overnight power outage

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Power is back on this morning, after a car crashed into a pole causing an overnight outage.

Local

Wildlife officers save cubs in Colorado after their mother was hit by a car

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:34 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Two cubs were saved this week following a tragic crash involving the mother of the wild animals.