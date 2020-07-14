Manitou Springs city council to discuss possible face mask requirement
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV has learned that city council members in Manitou Springs are scheduled to discuss a possible face mask requirement Monday.
A city public information officer said the discussion is part of a work session, so a vote is not expected to be included.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
