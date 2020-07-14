Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission ordinance passes Colorado Springs city council on 2nd reading

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs is taking a step forward with transparency when it comes to law enforcement with a new commission in place.

The “Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission” ordinance passed a second reading on Tuesday. The idea of the commission was introduced at a special city council work session on June 16. The new council is still being formed and is responsible for bringing policy recommendations to the city council, mayor and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Hundreds of applications were received for the commission. The deadline date to apply was July 1.

