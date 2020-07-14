Advertisement

How to get your kids to wear masks

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(WJHG)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many local parents are looking for ways to teach their kids to wear masks, just in case their school district requires them in classes in the fall.

District 49 was the first in El Paso County to announce students, teachers and guests will be required to wear masks inside schools in the fall. Other large school districts, like 11 and 20, have not announced a decision yet.

11 News spoke with local experts about teaching your children how to understand and wear masks during the pandemic, if required.

“I think trying to get our children to wear masks is the same as trying to get them to do anything else that we want them to do,” said pediatrician Dr. Shabnum Matthews-Vu, of Matthews-Vu Medical Group.

Experts recommend four simple steps:

-Set a clear expectation: In the same way parents do for other responsibilities, like homework. For example, “I expect you to wear your mask while we’re in the store, and then when we come outside, you can take it off.”

-Explain your reasoning: Younger kids may understand that “my germs are good for me, but could be bad for you.” Older kids may understand the idea of wearing a mask because it could help someone else.

-Set a good example: Wear your mask in front of your children, model the behavior you want your kids to imitate.

-Reward them: Positively reinforce the behavior, as it is more likely to be repeated. For example, telling your child “you did such a great job wearing your mask while we were inside, now let’s go outside and do something fun, where you don’t have to wear your mask.”

Experts also recommend practicing wearing masks with your kids, starting with 15 minutes a day, to 30 minutes a day, and so on.

“Get kids used to it. Practice when you’re at home. Let kids wear their mask and look in the mirror, and make funny faces. You can decorate their masks, you can tell them that super heroes wear masks,” said Matthews-Vu.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Manitou Springs city council to discuss possible face mask requirement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Atchison
Monday's agenda calls for a discussion over a possible requirement in the tourist town.

Local

About 700 homes under evacuation orders for a wildfire in Evergreen

Updated: 2 hours ago
As of 7 a.m. the fire was estimated at about 50 acres.

Local

New details revealed in case of 11-year old boy who died from forced water intoxication

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KKTV
New insight revealed into the case against a couple accused of forcing a boy to drink so much water that he died. Zachary Sabin was 11-years old. His father, Ryan Sabin, and step-mother, Tara Sabin, are facing charges.

Local

Colorado’s governor doesn’t hold back calling anti-maskers selfish bastards

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Colorado Governor Jared Polis isn’t holding back to get his point across on voluntarily wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

Local

Orphaned Alaska moose calf coming to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A moose calf that was orphaned just days after it was born will soon call Colorado Springs home.

News

WATCH: Pikes Peak Library District sees more demand for books on racism

Updated: 16 hours ago
PPLD has ordered more copies to keep up with demand.

Local

D-49 will require masks for all students, staff and guests

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
As we get closer to the start of the fall school semester, D-49 made an announcement on Monday concerning precautions tied to COVID-19.

Local

Pikes Peak Library District sees more demand for books on racism

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
PPLD has ordered more books on racism following an overwhelming response from the community.

Local

SAT and PSAT tests will be free this fall though the Colorado Department of Education

Updated: 19 hours ago
Colorado school districts and charter schools will have the opportunity this fall to offer their 12th and 11th grade students the SAT and PSAT at no cost to the student.