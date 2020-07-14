Here is the latest Colorado sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon has returned to the Colorado Rockies after recovering from the coronavirus. The All-Star outfielder was the first major league player known to have contracted COVID-19. Blackmon said he's trying to regain his physical fitness and hopes to be ready for the start of the pandemic-delayed season July 24. Blackmon said he was fortunate not to get too sick from the virus. He said he was only ill for 36 hours and it wasn't as bad as the flu he came down with a couple of years ago.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Albert Rusnak scored on a rebound in the first half, Damir Kreilach added a goal late in the second half and Real Salt Lake extended its dominance of the Colorado Rapids with a 2-0 win Sunday night. The Rocky Mountain showdown on the first night of action in Group D of the MLS is Back tournament remained one-sided. Real Salt Lake won for the 10th time in the past 13 matches against Colorado dating to 2015. The Rapids have managed just two wins and one draw against RSL during that span.