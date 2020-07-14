Here is the latest Colorado news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. MDT

DENVER (AP) — A Denver neighborhood will vote on a list of nine names to replace its current association with a former mayor known for his Ku Klux Klan connection. The options are detailed on a site run by the neighborhood organization, Stapleton United Neighbors. The neighborhood was named for former Denver Mayor Benjamin F. Stapleton and was built on the site of the former Stapleton International Airport. Stapleton was mayor for a total of 20 years between 1923 and 1947 and was a member of the KKK. The community board began with a list of 331 names and has since narrowed it down to nine.

EVERGREEN, Colo. (AP) — A wildfire burning in the foothills west of Denver has prompted authorities to tell hundreds of residents to leave their homes. The fire started Monday afternoon and is burning in rugged and steep terrain west of Evergreen. No structures have burned, and no injuries have been reported. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire. Jenny Fulton, a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, says three evacuation orders were issued for “well over a thousand homes.” Several helicopters are on the scene, and a tanker is dropping slurry on the fire, which has burned about 30 to 40 acres.

DENVER (AP) — Cannabis sales in Colorado set a new monthly record in May, reaching their highest level since broad legalization in 2014. State data compiled by The Denver Post shows that dispensaries sold over $192 million worth of cannabis products that month. The figure is up about 29% from April and 32% from May 2019. Sales at both medical and recreational marijuana shops hit monthly all-time highs. In all, the cannabis industry has sold more than $779 million in products so far this year and paid more than $167 million in taxes and fees to the state.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. But long-promised federal aid to help election officials is stalled in Congress. State officials say they need more money to create a pandemic-ready voting system. Lawmakers are set to debate the funding in the coming weeks, after approving $400 million in help earlier this year. Key Senate Republicans seem likely to support another round of aid despite opposition from President Donald Trump.