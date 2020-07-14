El Paso County at risk for shutting down again if cases increase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County is at risk for shutting down again, if coronavirus cases continue to increase.

County health officials updated commissioners Tuesday morning about the current state of COVID-19 throughout the community. The update included information about current trends, increase in cases and the next steps regarding mitigation plans and variances.

The health department submitted a mitigation plan Monday, stating El Paso County has two weeks to reduce the number of coronavirus cases.

If the numbers go up after the two week time period, the county will reportedly be at risk for shutting down and lowering capacity. El Paso County’s variances would also at risk of being taken away.

