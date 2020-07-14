Advertisement

Colorado’s governor doesn’t hold back calling anti-maskers selfish bastards

Colorado Governor Jared Polis isn’t holding back to get his point across on voluntarily wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point after a news conference on the state's efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point after a news conference on the state's efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:25 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis isn’t holding back to get his point across on voluntarily wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor posted the following to Facebook on Sunday:

The emerging scientific data is clear: wearing a mask doesn’t only protect others, it also significantly reduces your...

Posted by Jared Polis on Sunday, July 12, 2020

There were people who applauded the governor’s direct post.

“So rare to hear from a politician who isn’t afraid to tell it how it is,” Dave Mazess wrote in response to the post. “I’m not even a dem and you’re great! Science shouldn’t be partisan.”

There were also people shocked by the choice of words.

“You need to clean up your language,” Lis Neal wrote in the comments. “Not very professional nor becoming of a governor who is looking for respect.”

A spokesperson for the governor’s office sent the following statement to 11 News concerning the post:

On July 10, the governor posted “Wear a damn mask” to his Twitter page:

Click here to view the latest data on COVID-19 cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New details revealed in case of 11-year old boy who died from forced water intoxication

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KKTV
New insight revealed into the case against a couple accused of forcing a boy to drink so much water that he died. Zachary Sabin was 11-years old. His father, Ryan Sabin, and step-mother, Tara Sabin, are facing charges.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

Local

Orphaned Alaska moose calf coming to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A moose calf that was orphaned just days after it was born will soon call Colorado Springs home.

Local

About 700 homes under evacuation orders for a wildfire in Evergreen

Updated: 4 hours ago
As of 4:45 p.m. the fire was estimated at about 5 acres.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Pikes Peak Library District sees more demand for books on racism

Updated: 5 hours ago
PPLD has ordered more copies to keep up with demand.

Local

D-49 will require masks for all students, staff and guests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
As we get closer to the start of the fall school semester, D-49 made an announcement on Monday concerning precautions tied to COVID-19.

Local

Pikes Peak Library District sees more demand for books on racism

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
PPLD has ordered more books on racism following an overwhelming response from the community.

Local

SAT and PSAT tests will be free this fall though the Colorado Department of Education

Updated: 7 hours ago
Colorado school districts and charter schools will have the opportunity this fall to offer their 12th and 11th grade students the SAT and PSAT at no cost to the student.

Local

King Soopers to stop giving most customers coins as change

Updated: 7 hours ago
11 News learned on Monday King Soopers will stop giving most customers coins as change tied to a significant coin shortage across the United States.

Local

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 9 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.