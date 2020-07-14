Colorado’s governor doesn’t hold back calling anti-maskers selfish bastards
Colorado Governor Jared Polis isn’t holding back to get his point across on voluntarily wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis isn't holding back to get his point across on voluntarily wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor posted the following to Facebook on Sunday:
There were people who applauded the governor’s direct post.
“So rare to hear from a politician who isn’t afraid to tell it how it is,” Dave Mazess wrote in response to the post. “I’m not even a dem and you’re great! Science shouldn’t be partisan.”
There were also people shocked by the choice of words.
“You need to clean up your language,” Lis Neal wrote in the comments. “Not very professional nor becoming of a governor who is looking for respect.”
A spokesperson for the governor’s office sent the following statement to 11 News concerning the post:
On July 10, the governor posted “Wear a damn mask” to his Twitter page:
