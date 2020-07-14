Colorado’s governor doesn’t hold back calling anti-maskers selfish bastards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis isn’t holding back to get his point across on voluntarily wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor posted the following to Facebook on Sunday:

The emerging scientific data is clear: wearing a mask doesn’t only protect others, it also significantly reduces your... Posted by Jared Polis on Sunday, July 12, 2020

There were people who applauded the governor’s direct post.

“So rare to hear from a politician who isn’t afraid to tell it how it is,” Dave Mazess wrote in response to the post. “I’m not even a dem and you’re great! Science shouldn’t be partisan.”

There were also people shocked by the choice of words.

“You need to clean up your language,” Lis Neal wrote in the comments. “Not very professional nor becoming of a governor who is looking for respect.”

A spokesperson for the governor’s office sent the following statement to 11 News concerning the post:

“The science clearly shows that the more people who wear masks, the faster our economic re-opening can safely occur and the more freedom and mobility we have. The Governor continues to help raise awareness about mask-wearing at any chance he can because we’ve got to crush this virus in Colorado, and wearing masks in public is one of the most effective tools we have. Given the unique challenges posed by COVID-19 nothing is off the table.”

On July 10, the governor posted “Wear a damn mask” to his Twitter page:

Click here to view the latest data on COVID-19 cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.