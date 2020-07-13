Rockies News Digest

Good evening. Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up in Colorado, Utah, Montana and Wyoming. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

COLORADO:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KKK MAYOR

DENVER — A Denver neighborhood will vote on a list of nine names to replace its current association with a former mayor known for his Ku Klux Klan connection. SENT: 285 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELECTION ASSISTANCE

The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. But long-promised federal aid to help election officials is stalled in Congress. State officials say they need more money to create a pandemic-ready voting system.By Andrew Taylor and Christina A. Cassidy. SENT: 995 words.

NATION'S CAPITAL-PSYCHEDELICS

Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in Washington, D.C., say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as certain mushrooms. By Ashraf Khalil. SENT: 995 words.

IN BRIEF:

BEAR ATTACK — Wildlife officials have euthanized a mother bear that attacked a woman near Colorado Springs.

SPORTS:

MLS-REAL SALT LAKE-RAPIDS

Albert Rusnak scored on a rebound in the first half, Damir Kreilach added a goal late in the second half and Real Salt Lake extended its dominance of the Colorado Rapids with a 2-0 win Sunday night.

BOX-COVID CARD

Mikaela Mayer of Colorado was among those who tested positive for coronavirus last month, forcing them off ESPN boxing cards they were supposed to headline. Now both are back, seemingly healthy and eager to show off their skills Tuesday night before a national television audience.By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 745 words.

UTAH:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UTAH-JAIL LAWSUIT

OGDEN, Utah — A northern Utah jail is being accused of failing to take adequate measures to protect inmates from the coronavirus. UPCOMING: 300 words.

IN BRIEF:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-UTAH — Utah protesters changed their mood from angry to celebratory in a weekend demonstration that remained focused on the message of ending police violence and systematic racism.

SPORTS:

NWSL-THORNS-REIGN

The Portland Thorns will face top-seeded North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup after wrapping up the group stage with a scoreless draw with the rival OL Reign.

MONTANA:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MONTANA

Montana health officials have reported three additional deaths related to the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the state’s total number to 32. SENT: 300 words.

WYOMING:

EXCHANGE-FAMILY COURT

A juvenile and family drug court has helped a teenager in Gillette get sober. From the Gillette News Record. SENT: 580 words.

IN BRIEF:

— WYOMING SHOOTING — Sheriff’s officials in Wyoming continue to investigate a fatal shooting but say they aren’t aware of any eyewitnesses.

