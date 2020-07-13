Advertisement

Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon returns to team following positive COVID-19 test

Was quarantined from rest of team since June 23rd
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon walks through the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon walks through the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A key member of the Colorado Rockies is back at Coors Field.

On Monday, outfielder Charlie Blackmon announced his full recovery from COVID-19, returning to summer camp for the first time since his positive test on June 23rd. Blackmon discussed his symptoms over a zoom interview, saying he felt like he had a mild case of the flu (headache, cough, some body aches) that lasted about 36 hours.

Blackmon said he feels “out of the woods” now and is ready to get back in form at Coors Field.

“It’s nice to just walk through the locker room, see your buddies,” Blackmon said Monday. “I was getting bored.”

Blackmon will be on short time as he returns to practice. The Rockies have less than two weeks before they travel to the Texas Rangers for two preseason games. Their 2020 season opener is July 24 at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington, with their home opener at Coors July 31 against the San Diego Padres.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

First day of training camp for Colorado Avalanche

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Colorado Avalanche returned to the ice for the first time in months, as the NHL opened training camp Monday ahead of the season restart.

Sports

Reports: Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Sports

Real Salt Lake extends dominance of Colorado with 2-0 win

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Colorado Rapids fall in the opening game of the MLS Tournament to Real Salt Lake, 2-0 Sunday night

Sports

Late goal dooms Switchbacks FC in home opener

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:57 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks allow a late goal to New Mexico United, falling 2-1 in their 2020 home opener.

Latest News

Sports

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:37 PM MDT
The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Nuggets complete first Practice at NBA Bubble in Orlando

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
The Denver Nuggets still don't have their full roster down in Orlando, but still the work begins towards NBA restart.

Sports

Air Force - Purdue football game canceled as Big Ten cuts non-conference schedule

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:03 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Air Force Falcons game in September against the Purdue Boilermakers has been canceled.

Sports

Former Coach Mike Shanahan elected to Broncos Ring of Honor

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:27 PM MDT
|
By AP Sports
Former head coach Mike Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions.

Sports

Nuggets name Calvin Booth new GM

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:15 PM MDT
|
By Nuggets MR
The Denver Nuggets have named Calvin Booth as General Manager, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced Tuesday.

Sports

FC Dallas withdraws from the MLS is Back tournament

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:11 PM MDT
|
By ANNE M. PETERSON
FC Dallas has withdrawn from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida after 10 players tested positive for coronavirus.