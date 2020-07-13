Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon returns to team following positive COVID-19 test

DENVER (KKTV) - A key member of the Colorado Rockies is back at Coors Field.

On Monday, outfielder Charlie Blackmon announced his full recovery from COVID-19, returning to summer camp for the first time since his positive test on June 23rd. Blackmon discussed his symptoms over a zoom interview, saying he felt like he had a mild case of the flu (headache, cough, some body aches) that lasted about 36 hours.

Blackmon said he feels “out of the woods” now and is ready to get back in form at Coors Field.

“It’s nice to just walk through the locker room, see your buddies,” Blackmon said Monday. “I was getting bored.”

Blackmon will be on short time as he returns to practice. The Rockies have less than two weeks before they travel to the Texas Rangers for two preseason games. Their 2020 season opener is July 24 at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington, with their home opener at Coors July 31 against the San Diego Padres.

