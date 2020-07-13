Real Salt Lake extends dominance of Colorado with 2-0 win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Albert Rusnak scored on a rebound in the first half, Damir Kreilach added a goal late in the second half and Real Salt Lake extended its dominance of the Colorado Rapids with a 2-0 win Sunday night.

The Rocky Mountain showdown on the first night of action in Group D of the MLS is Back tournament remained one-sided. Real Salt Lake won for the 10th time in the past 13 matches against Colorado dating to 2015.

The Rapids have managed just two wins and one draw against RSL during that span.

