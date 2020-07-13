Advertisement

Real Salt Lake extends dominance of Colorado with 2-0 win

Rapids drop first game of MLS tournament
Colorado Rapids
Colorado Rapids(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:15 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Albert Rusnak scored on a rebound in the first half, Damir Kreilach added a goal late in the second half and Real Salt Lake extended its dominance of the Colorado Rapids with a 2-0 win Sunday night.

The Rocky Mountain showdown on the first night of action in Group D of the MLS is Back tournament remained one-sided. Real Salt Lake won for the 10th time in the past 13 matches against Colorado dating to 2015.

The Rapids have managed just two wins and one draw against RSL during that span.  

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Reports: Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Sports

Late goal dooms Switchbacks FC in home opener

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:57 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks allow a late goal to New Mexico United, falling 2-1 in their 2020 home opener.

Sports

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:37 PM MDT
The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Nuggets complete first Practice at NBA Bubble in Orlando

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
The Denver Nuggets still don't have their full roster down in Orlando, but still the work begins towards NBA restart.

Latest News

Sports

Air Force - Purdue football game canceled as Big Ten cuts non-conference schedule

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:03 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Air Force Falcons game in September against the Purdue Boilermakers has been canceled.

Sports

Former Coach Mike Shanahan elected to Broncos Ring of Honor

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:27 PM MDT
|
By AP Sports
Former head coach Mike Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions.

Sports

Nuggets name Calvin Booth new GM

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:15 PM MDT
|
By Nuggets MR
The Denver Nuggets have named Calvin Booth as General Manager, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced Tuesday.

Sports

FC Dallas withdraws from the MLS is Back tournament

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:11 PM MDT
|
By ANNE M. PETERSON
FC Dallas has withdrawn from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida after 10 players tested positive for coronavirus.

Sports

Chiefs, Mahomes agree to 10-year, $503 million extension

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:56 PM MDT
|
By ROB MAADDI
The Kansas City Chiefs made sure they’ll have Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes around as long as possible.

Sports

Colorado Rockies 2020 schedule released

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
On Monday, Major League Baseball released the schedule for the abbreviated, 60-game season.