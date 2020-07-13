Advertisement

Pikes Peak Library District sees more demand for books on racism

PPLD says it has ordered hundreds of new copies
By Jenna Middaugh
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak Library District said so many people have shown an interest in books on racism that the library had to order more copies.

As of Monday afternoon, there were more than 200 holds for “White Fragility,” a book released in 2018 that addresses racism.

“The topic of systemic racism is one that affects not just Colorado Springs, but the entire country, and if the library can be a part of helping people understand the impact of systemic racism, its effect on people, that is the role that we should be taking,” said John Spears, PPLD’s chief librarian and CEO.

Data from the library shows PPLD ordered 47 more print copies of “White Fragility”, 43 more e-books and 14 more audio books since May 29. Before, the library only had 6 print copies, 6 e-books and 11 audio books. The library has also ordered more copies of “How to Be an Antiracist” and “The New Jim Crow.”

“Unfortunately, they’re so popular around the entire country right now that we have to wait for some of them to come in, and that’s why we’ve really tried to beef up our electronic holdings,” Spears said.

The library has also changed how it buys some of the digital materials.

“Now, people can get them without waiting. We have bought them in a way that anyone who wants it can have immediate access to the title whether it is an e-audio or an e-book,” Spears said.

Under that new method, the library says the e-book for “White Fragility” has been checked out 456 times, and the audiobook has been checked out 370 times since June 4. People have checked out the e-book version of “How to Be an Antiracist” 224 times and the audiobook 227 times since the beginning of June.

“Some people want to read. Some people want to listen, but some people want to watch, and we want to make sure that we can meet the needs of all of them,” Spears said.

He said the only other time he’s seen such an overwhelming response to a common topic is after the terrorist attack on America on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We’re here to meet the needs of the community, and when you have the community express such an interest in the topic like this, especially one that the library has actually taken a stand on, we want to make sure that we meet that need.”

PPLD has issued a formal statement on racism and inequity. It’s posted the library’s website. You can read it here.

“One of the things that we acknowledged in that is that there has been a cycle of events that occur, and people take an interest in it and then that interest subsides. We really hope that this time is different,” Spears said. “We really hope that we can be a part, at least a small part, of a solution of helping people understand what it means to be black in America, what it means to be a person of color, and if we can help with that, I can’t think of anything better.”

The library has also compiled a list of books, movies and resources for children, teens and adults. You can view that by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom.

