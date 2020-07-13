Man drowned at Lake Pueblo after falling out of fishing boat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man drowned at Lake Pueblo Monday morning after falling from a fishing boat.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted a 68-year-old man fell from a small fishing boat. A passerby in another boat helped pull the man from the water at the west end of Lake Pueblo. A park ranger and a CPW officer met the victim at the ramp and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived, but died on scene.

The man has not been identified at the time of this writing. This is the fifth drowning at Lake Pueblo in 2020.

