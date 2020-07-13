Latest Colorado news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

POLICE SHOOTING

Police: Suspect killed after firing at officers in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (AP) — Police say a person was shot and killed after fleeing from the Colorado State Patrol and entering a home in Monument. Colorado Springs police are investigating Saturday's shooting. They say it happened after state troopers tried to stop the person on Interstate 25 in response to a menacing report near Larkspur. They say the driver crashed into a guardrail after getting off the highway and unsuccessfully tried to carjack a nearby vehicle. After then entering the home, police say the person allegedly fired at least one round at troopers and El Paso County sheriff's deputies. They say a deputy and one trooper fired back.

HOCKEY PLAYERS-CHARITY SKATE

UMass hockey players roll to raise funds for cancer charity

BOSTON (AP) — Two varsity hockey players at a Massachusetts college plan to don inline skates and roll from Boston to Michigan to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Andrew Walker and Jacob Adkins, roommates at the University of Massachusetts Boston, are scheduled to depart from campus on Monday for a roughly 875-mile skate to Mason, Michigan. They plan to skate 100 to 150 miles per day and finish in seven to 10 days. Both have had loved ones with cancer. Adkins watched his mother survive a bout with cancer. Walker's grandfather died of cancer.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO

Colorado sees uptick in coronavirus cases as state reopens

DENVER (AP) — Health officials say Colorado is experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state gradually reopens its economy. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said Friday about 4% of people being tested have the coronavirus, and those who have the disease infect about one other person on average. The number of positive cases peaked in mid- to late-April and declined as health officials encouraged people to wear face coverings and to maintain social distancing. Now, with Colorado's stay-at-home order lifted, Herlihy says the state is seeing a steady increase in infections.

NATION'S CAPITAL-PSYCHEDELICS

Activists seek to decriminalize 'magic' mushrooms in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in Washington, D.C., say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as certain mushrooms. Activists presented more than 36,000 signatures to the Board of Elections. They claim the plant-based psychedelics can successfully treat depression, trauma and addiction. The initiative would direct the police to treat such natural psychedelics as a low law-enforcement priority. But even if it passes, supporters acknowledge it will probably be blocked by Congress, which retains the right to alter or even overturn D.C. laws.

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-HIGHER EDUCATION

Pandemic, strained economy threaten higher ed in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — University leaders in Colorado are trying to plan for a safe return to campus later this summer amid a public health crisis that will likely cause enrollment to decline. Unknowns abound, but a looming worry plagues Angie Paccione, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. She tells The Denver Post that next year will be even worse. This year, higher ed was able to get significant support from the federal government, but it's unclear how long that will last. The pandemic is wreaking havoc on Colorado’s higher education system, which has long been one of the first on the chopping block when the state cuts budgets.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELECTION ASSISTANCE

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. But long-promised federal aid to help election officials is stalled in Congress. State officials say they need more money to create a pandemic-ready voting system. Lawmakers are set to debate the funding in the coming weeks, after approving $400 million in help earlier this year. Key Senate Republicans seem likely to support another round of aid despite opposition from President Donald Trump.

EXCHANGE-DORMANT TRAIN LINE

Proposals could bring trains to Colorado's Tennessee Pass

DENVER (AP) — The dormant Tennessee Pass Line between Cañon City and Dotsero has been without trains for 23 years, but that could change. The Colorado Sun reports a fledgling railway project in Utah’s Uinta Basin and a billionaire New York City developer with thousands of acres of wheat and an existing rail operation in southeastern Colorado are circling the tracks. They hope to revive the state’s 208-mile transmountain railway. If either gets their wish, trains carrying freight, crude oil and, possibly, passengers, could be rolling through the Royal Gorge, Salida, Browns Canyon, Buena Vista, Leadville, Minturn, Avon, Eagle and Gypsum.

COLORADO BEEF PLANT-PAY DISPUTE

JBS workers walk off job at beef plant over pay dispute

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Employees walked off the fabrication floor at the JBS Swift beef plant in northern Colorado as part of a dispute over pay for a certain group of workers. The Greeley Tribune reports Friday afternoon’s protest at the facility involved a pay dispute by the “black hat” cadre of workers on the fabrication floor. It’s unclear exactly how many workers walked off the floor at the Greeley plant. Several workers told the newspaper the black hat position is paid better at the Cargill plant in Fort Morgan, and these employees want to be paid equally. Different color hats at the facility indicate position or supervisory role.