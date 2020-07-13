Latest Colorado news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KKK MAYOR

Denver area casts votes to rename neighborhood with KKK ties

DENVER (AP) — A Denver neighborhood will vote on a list of nine names to replace its current association with a former mayor known for his Ku Klux Klan connection. The options are detailed on a site run by the neighborhood organization, Stapleton United Neighbors. The neighborhood was named for former Denver Mayor Benjamin F. Stapleton and was built on the site of the former Stapleton International Airport. Stapleton was mayor for a total of 20 years between 1923 and 1947 and was a member of the KKK. The community board began with a list of 331 names and has since narrowed it down to nine.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELECTION ASSISTANCE

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. But long-promised federal aid to help election officials is stalled in Congress. State officials say they need more money to create a pandemic-ready voting system. Lawmakers are set to debate the funding in the coming weeks, after approving $400 million in help earlier this year. Key Senate Republicans seem likely to support another round of aid despite opposition from President Donald Trump.

NATION'S CAPITAL-PSYCHEDELICS

Activists seek to decriminalize 'magic' mushrooms in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in Washington, D.C., say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as certain mushrooms. Activists presented more than 36,000 signatures to the Board of Elections. They claim the plant-based psychedelics can successfully treat depression, trauma and addiction. The initiative would direct the police to treat such natural psychedelics as a low law-enforcement priority. But even if it passes, supporters acknowledge it will probably be blocked by Congress, which retains the right to alter or even overturn D.C. laws.

BEAR ATTACK

Bear that attacked woman near Colorado Springs euthanized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials have euthanized a mother bear that attacked a woman near Colorado Springs. The Gazette reports the woman encountered the bear as she was walking home near downtown Manitou Springs late Thursday. The bear charged and knocked her to the ground from behind when she tried to escape, ripping her shirt and clawing her back. The woman was not seriously hurt and did not seek medical care. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say two cubs were captured and will be cared for at a rehabilitation center until they can be released into the wild.

POLICE SHOOTING

Police: Suspect killed after firing at officers in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (AP) — Police say a person was shot and killed after fleeing from the Colorado State Patrol and entering a home in Monument. Colorado Springs police are investigating Saturday's shooting. They say it happened after state troopers tried to stop the person on Interstate 25 in response to a menacing report near Larkspur. They say the driver crashed into a guardrail after getting off the highway and unsuccessfully tried to carjack a nearby vehicle. After then entering the home, police say the person allegedly fired at least one round at troopers and El Paso County sheriff's deputies. They say a deputy and one trooper fired back.

HOCKEY PLAYERS-CHARITY SKATE

UMass hockey players roll to raise funds for cancer charity

BOSTON (AP) — Two varsity hockey players at a Massachusetts college plan to don inline skates and roll from Boston to Michigan to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Andrew Walker and Jacob Adkins, roommates at the University of Massachusetts Boston, are scheduled to depart from campus on Monday for a roughly 875-mile skate to Mason, Michigan. They plan to skate 100 to 150 miles per day and finish in seven to 10 days. Both have had loved ones with cancer. Adkins watched his mother survive a bout with cancer. Walker's grandfather died of cancer.