King Soopers to stop giving most customers coins as change

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a ripple effect across the country. 11 News learned on Monday King Soopers will stop giving most customers coins as change tied to a significant coin shortage across the United States.

11 News started asking about the change Sunday morning and we received the following response from Jessica Trowbridge with King Soopers and City Market on Monday afternoon:

“The Federal Reserve is experiencing a significant coin shortage across the U.S. As a result, it is impacting our ability to provide change to our customers. With a focus on the shopping experience, we are temporarily implementing a new process for providing change to customers paying with cash through our staffed checkout lanes. Effective immediately customers will be able to load their change to their loyalty card for use towards a future purchase or round up to help support our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.”

Several King Soopers stores 11 News reached out to mentioned coins will still be used in some parts of the store, like the pharmacy. This varies from store to store and department to department.

Click here for more on the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

