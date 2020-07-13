King Soopers to stop giving most customers coins as change
King Soopers will stop giving most customers coins as change tied to a significant coin shortage across the United States.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a ripple effect across the country. 11 News learned on Monday King Soopers will stop giving most customers coins as change tied to a significant coin shortage across the United States.
11 News started asking about the change Sunday morning and we received the following response from Jessica Trowbridge with King Soopers and City Market on Monday afternoon:
Several King Soopers stores 11 News reached out to mentioned coins will still be used in some parts of the store, like the pharmacy. This varies from store to store and department to department.
