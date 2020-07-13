Advertisement

King Soopers to stop giving most customers coins as change

11 News learned on Monday King Soopers will stop giving most customers coins as change tied to a significant coin shortage across the United States.
Photo courtesy: Neil Esoy / MGN
Photo courtesy: Neil Esoy / MGN(Neil Esoy / MGN)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a ripple effect across the country. 11 News learned on Monday King Soopers will stop giving most customers coins as change tied to a significant coin shortage across the United States.

11 News started asking about the change Sunday morning and we received the following response from Jessica Trowbridge with King Soopers and City Market on Monday afternoon:

Several King Soopers stores 11 News reached out to mentioned coins will still be used in some parts of the store, like the pharmacy. This varies from store to store and department to department.

Click here for more on the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Deceased cat gets voter registration application in mail

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s quite sure that even if Cody were still alive and showed up at the polls, he wouldn’t be allowed to vote since he does not have a license or state ID.

Local

SAT and PSAT tests will be free this fall though the Colorado Department of Education

Updated: 1 hour ago
Colorado school districts and charter schools will have the opportunity this fall to offer their 12th and 11th grade students the SAT and PSAT at no cost to the student.

Local

Man drowns at Lake Pueblo after falling out of fishing boat

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
This is the fifth drowning at Lake Pueblo in 2020.

Local

Car crash causes overnight power outage

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Power is back on this morning, after a car crashed into a pole causing an overnight outage.

Latest News

Local

Wildlife officers save cubs in Colorado after their mother was hit by a car

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:34 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Two cubs were saved this week following a tragic crash involving the mother of the wild animals.

News

WATCH: Attempted home invasion in Colorado, suspect passes out from blood loss

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:47 AM MDT
A man reportedly tried to break into a home. He cut himself while breaking through a window and then passed out from blood loss, according to the homeowner.

Local

No serious injuries after car rolls off Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:35 AM MDT
A driver was cited for leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs.

Local

Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:51 AM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Investigators believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in a serious crash along Powers Boulevard in Colorado Spring Sunday morning.

Local

WANTED: Man suspected of attacking a woman on a Colorado trail

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:45 AM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Police are hoping a composite sketch can lead to the arrest of a man they believe is behind an unprovoked attack along a popular trail in Aurora. There were two attacks in a matter of days in the same area.

Local

Crews get control of major structure fire in Pueblo early Sunday morning

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:34 AM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Early morning structure fire in Pueblo.