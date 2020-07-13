Here is the latest Colorado news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. MDT

DENVER (AP) — A Denver neighborhood will vote on a list of nine names to replace its current association with a former mayor known for his Ku Klux Klan connection. The options are detailed on a site run by the neighborhood organization, Stapleton United Neighbors. The neighborhood was named for former Denver Mayor Benjamin F. Stapleton and was built on the site of the former Stapleton International Airport. Stapleton was mayor for a total of 20 years between 1923 and 1947 and was a member of the KKK. The community board began with a list of 331 names and has since narrowed it down to nine.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. But long-promised federal aid to help election officials is stalled in Congress. State officials say they need more money to create a pandemic-ready voting system. Lawmakers are set to debate the funding in the coming weeks, after approving $400 million in help earlier this year. Key Senate Republicans seem likely to support another round of aid despite opposition from President Donald Trump.

UNDATED (AP) — A Colorado man who was hit with a Taser and then arrested in his daughter’s hospital room has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers and their departments. In Monday's lawsuit, C.J. Andersen alleges that the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Teller County Sheriff's Office have a history of failing to discipline officers who violate people’s constitutional rights. The lawsuit says Anderson's 19-month-old daughter was hospitalized after accidentally being hit by his fiancee's car outside their home last year. The officers suspected child abuse and wanted Andersen to give them his fiancee's phone. According to the lawsuit, the suspicions were groundless. The agencies said they couldn't comment on ongoing litigation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in Washington, D.C., say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as certain mushrooms. Activists presented more than 36,000 signatures to the Board of Elections. They claim the plant-based psychedelics can successfully treat depression, trauma and addiction. The initiative would direct the police to treat such natural psychedelics as a low law-enforcement priority. But even if it passes, supporters acknowledge it will probably be blocked by Congress, which retains the right to alter or even overturn D.C. laws.