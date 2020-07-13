Advertisement

First day of training camp for Colorado Avalanche

Avs back on the ice at the Pepsi Center for Phase 3 of the NHL's Return to Play plan
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Denver. Dallas won 2-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Denver. Dallas won 2-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche, with a title on the mind, returned to the Pepsi Center Monday for the first day of summer training camp.

The NHL announced all training camps would open at the team’s respective home ice, as the league moves to Phase 3 of its “Return to Play” plan. Teams will have two weeks to knock off the rust before traveling to one of two hub cities to re-start play: Toronto and Edmonton.

The Colorado Avalanche will play in three “round-robin” games during the NHL’s playoff qualifying round. The Avs are one of the top four teams in each conference, and will play for higher seeding heading into the Stanley Cup playoffs. 24 teams in total are returning to play Aug. 1. The Avalanche will paly three games, one against the St. Louis Blues (Aug. 2), Dallas Stars (Aug. 5) and Vegas Golden Knights (Aug. 8).

