First day of training camp for Colorado Avalanche

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche, with a title on the mind, returned to the Pepsi Center Monday for the first day of summer training camp.

The NHL announced all training camps would open at the team’s respective home ice, as the league moves to Phase 3 of its “Return to Play” plan. Teams will have two weeks to knock off the rust before traveling to one of two hub cities to re-start play: Toronto and Edmonton.

The Colorado Avalanche will play in three “round-robin” games during the NHL’s playoff qualifying round. The Avs are one of the top four teams in each conference, and will play for higher seeding heading into the Stanley Cup playoffs. 24 teams in total are returning to play Aug. 1. The Avalanche will paly three games, one against the St. Louis Blues (Aug. 2), Dallas Stars (Aug. 5) and Vegas Golden Knights (Aug. 8).

