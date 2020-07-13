D-49 will require masks for all students, staff and guests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we get closer to the start of the fall school semester, D-49 made an announcement on Monday concerning precautions tied to COVID-19.

D-49 posted on its website stating masks will be required for all students, staff, and guests. The district added that there are some individuals who have health concerns about wearing a mask all day. Information on exemptions will be available in the near future.

“With the resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks, many experts, including our county agencies and hospitals are amplifying the Centers for Disease Control guidance that wearing masks is an essential practice to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” part of the announcement read.

Click here to read the full statement posted by D-49. The full statement includes a lot more information on requirements and how to properly wear masks.

The district included details on how this announcement changes plans:

-Students, grades 1 - 12 are required to wear masks as a condition to participate in in-person instruction beginning in August. In almost all cases where students are unable or choose not to mask, we will provide school-based E-learning options.

-In the very limited number of cases where our obligation to an individual student requires in-person learning without a mask, we will depend on individualized learning plans or an exemption process to provide consistent, equitable accommodations.

-For staff-staff or staff-parent interactions, we will make use of virtual meetings as much as possible to manage visits or conferences, and will require any in-person guests and visitors to wear a mask.

The announcement from D-49 comes on the same day councilmember for the City of Colorado Springs decided to take an emergency ordinance off the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting concerning new mask requirements.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.