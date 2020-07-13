Advertisement

D-49 will require masks for all students, staff and guests

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we get closer to the start of the fall school semester, D-49 made an announcement on Monday concerning precautions tied to COVID-19.

D-49 posted on its website stating masks will be required for all students, staff, and guests. The district added that there are some individuals who have health concerns about wearing a mask all day. Information on exemptions will be available in the near future.

“With the resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks, many experts, including our county agencies and hospitals are amplifying the Centers for Disease Control guidance that wearing masks is an essential practice to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” part of the announcement read.

Click here to read the full statement posted by D-49. The full statement includes a lot more information on requirements and how to properly wear masks.

The district included details on how this announcement changes plans:

-Students, grades 1 - 12 are required to wear masks as a condition to participate in in-person instruction beginning in August. In almost all cases where students are unable or choose not to mask, we will provide school-based E-learning options.

-In the very limited number of cases where our obligation to an individual student requires in-person learning without a mask, we will depend on individualized learning plans or an exemption process to provide consistent, equitable accommodations.

-For staff-staff or staff-parent interactions, we will make use of virtual meetings as much as possible to manage visits or conferences, and will require any in-person guests and visitors to wear a mask.

The announcement from D-49 comes on the same day councilmember for the City of Colorado Springs decided to take an emergency ordinance off the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting concerning new mask requirements.

