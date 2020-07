Associated Press Colorado Daybook for Monday, Jul. 13.

Monday, Jul. 13 1:15 PM Colorado Governor Jared Polis holds virtual bill signing ceremonies

Weblinks: http://www.colorado.gov, https://twitter.com/GovofCO

Contacts: Shelby Wieman, Office of Gov. Jared Polis, shelby.wieman@state.co.us, 1 303 957 6011

Wednesday, Jul. 15 12:00 PM House Natural Resources virtual forum on economic benefits of wildlife viewing, focusing on Colorado - House Committee on Natural Resources hosts virtual forum on 'The Economic Benefits of Wildlife Viewing and Increasing Access to Wildlife Viewing. Colorado: A Case Study', featuring Colorado First Gentleman (and animal welfare advocate) Marlon Reis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Commissioner Taishya Adams, and Environmental Learning for Kids Executive Director Loretta Pineda

Weblinks: http://naturalresources.house.gov, https://twitter.com/NRDems

Contacts: Adam Sarvana, House Committee on Natural Resources, adam.sarvana@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 6065