DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Sunday:

15-21-28-30-31

(fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

9-6-1

(nine, six, one)

1-6-8

(one, six, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $87 million