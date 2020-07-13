Car crash causes overnight power outage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a car crash that caused over 12,000 customers to lose power overnight.

Police say the crash happened just after 1 A.M. on Monday near La Salle Street and North Academy Blvd. in the northeast part of Colorado Springs. The car reportedly hit a power pole causing a man to be thrown out. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man near the vehicle with injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for serious life-threatening injuries.

Colorado Springs Utilities was notified of the crash and restored power to the area. At one point over 12,800 customers were without power. Colorado Springs Utilities say the outage was fixed in less than three hours.

Update: All services were restored in less than 3 hours. Big thanks to our crews who always respond quickly and safely no matter the time or day! 👏👏 — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) July 13, 2020

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team responded to the crash and is investigating. Southbound Academy at constitution is closed while investigators are at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Police are asking anyone with information to call police at (719) 444-7000.

