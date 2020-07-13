About 700 homes under evacuation orders for a wildfire in Evergreen
As of 4:45 p.m. the fire was estimated at about 5 acres.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - About 700 homes were under evacuation orders Monday afternoon for a wildfire burning in Evergreen.
As of 7 p.m. the fire was estimated at about 50 acres. Two evacuation centers were opened at Evergreen Middle School and King Murphy Elementary School. The evacuation area as of 5:45 p.m. is pictured below:
The wildfire was named the “Elephant Butte Fire.” As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.