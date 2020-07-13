About 700 homes under evacuation orders for a wildfire in Evergreen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - About 700 homes were under evacuation orders Monday afternoon for a wildfire burning in Evergreen.

As of 7 p.m. the fire was estimated at about 50 acres. Two evacuation centers were opened at Evergreen Middle School and King Murphy Elementary School. The evacuation area as of 5:45 p.m. is pictured below:

UPDATED #ElephantButteFire evacuation area seen here. Total evacuation area is now Upper Bear Creek Road south to Buffalo Park Road east to Highway 73. CodeRed was just sent out. Fire is now at 30-40 acres. Structure protection in place #jeffco pic.twitter.com/6fUA4tvctO — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 13, 2020

The wildfire was named the “Elephant Butte Fire.” As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

