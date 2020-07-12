Wildlife officers save cubs in Colorado after their mother was hit by a car
Two cubs were rescued after their mother was hit by a car on I-70.
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRISCO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two cubs were saved this week following a tragic crash involving the mother of the wild animals.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared details on the rescue through Twitter:
This isn’t the first bear rescue of the year for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Back on June 16, wildlife officers were able to help a bear that was badly burned on the west side of the state in a wildfire. The burned bear is expected to make a full recovery and will be released back into the wild in the coming weeks.
