Wildlife officers save cubs in Colorado after their mother was hit by a car

FRISCO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two cubs were saved this week following a tragic crash involving the mother of the wild animals.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared details on the rescue through Twitter:

@COParksWildlife staff jumped into action when a sow was struck and killed by a car on I-70 near Frisco. It took all night but they tranquilized and captured the sow's two cubs. The cubs are headed to a rehab center and will be released into the wild this winter. #bears #Colorado pic.twitter.com/j64StWZszu — CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) July 12, 2020

This isn’t the first bear rescue of the year for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Back on June 16, wildlife officers were able to help a bear that was badly burned on the west side of the state in a wildfire. The burned bear is expected to make a full recovery and will be released back into the wild in the coming weeks.

