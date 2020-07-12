WANTED: Man suspected of attacking a woman on a Colorado trail

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are hoping a composite sketch can lead to the arrest of a man they believe is behind an unprovoked attack along a popular trail in Aurora. There were two attacks in a matter of days in the same area.

The first attack happened on Wednesday at about 11:30 in the morning. The female victim was riding her bike along the High Line Canal Trail in the Highland Park Neighborhood. She was close to E. 2nd Avenue with her children when a man attacked her with a 2x4 board. She was knocked off her bike by the suspect, but thankfully she and her children were able to escape with minor injuries.

A second attack happened Saturday at about 6 in the morning. Another woman was jogging close to E. 1st Avenue when police say a man went after her with a board. The second victim had serious injuries. A composite sketch of the suspect in Saturday’s attack is at the top of this article. It isn’t clear if the same person is behind both attacks. The descriptions provided to police are different for both suspects.

DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECTS:

Wednesday’s attack: Suspect is described as a black male who is approximately 6-foot-tall with curly hair. He was wearing a red shirt and black shorts at the time of the crime.

Saturday’s attack: Composite sketch at the top of this article. Suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20′s who is approximately 5′7″ tall, he has an athletic build and has short black “high and tight” hair. At the time of the attack he was wearing a black shirt and black pants. He was spotted later in the morning wearing a grey sweatshirt and was seen riding a children’s bicycle.

If you have any information that could help police you’re asked to call 720-913-7867.

The APD is providing the following safety tips for our community to follow to help keep them and their families safe:

• Pay attention to your surroundings. Criminals tend to avoid people who appear self-assured, so walk purposefully and with confidence.

• Avoid walking at night or in dimly lit areas. If you must walk in the evening, walk in pairs whenever possible and along familiar routes.

• Trust your instincts. If you feel you are in danger, respond immediately. If you feel someone is following you or could hurt you, yell ‘Fire’ instead of ‘help.’ People are more likely to respond to your call for assistance.

