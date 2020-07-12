Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in a serious crash along Powers Boulevard in Colorado Spring Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 3 in the morning at N. Carefree Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. Officers determined a vehicle was traveling northbound on Powers and tried to turn east onto N. Carefree Boulevard when the driver lost control, crossed the median between east and westbound N. Carefree Boulevard, and then hit a light pole. The vehicle ended up rolling onto its roof.

The driver, who was not publicly identified right away, was arrested for suspected DUI and other traffic offenses.

