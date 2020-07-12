No serious injuries after car rolls off Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A passerby witnessed a scary sight off Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs Sunday morning when they noticed a car had rolled off the road and into some trees.

The witness called the police after they saw the crash. They reportedly saw the same vehicle “driving quickly” a bit earlier, according to a report taken by authorities. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, no one was around. A short time later, police found the driver and a passenger.

The driver was cited with reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash. Both the driver and passenger were then released. This article likely won’t be updated. The purpose of this article was to provide an update to anyone who was in the area Sunday morning and saw the vehicle.

