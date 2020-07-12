Late goal dooms Switchbacks FC in home opener

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The triumphant return of Colorado Springs Switchbacks soccer was sourced Saturday night, as New Mexico United scored on a late goal to topple the host, 2-1 at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks play was sloppy in the first half but still resulted in numerous chances. Christian Volesky and Uvaldo Luna both took shots inside the box, but neither found the back of the net in the first 20 minutes. New Mexico’s Saalih Muhammed lit up the scoreboard first, blasting a rebound from the Switchbacks keeper into an empty net from 30+ yards away.

The Switchbacks responded right before halftime. Aidan Daniels ripped a shot from outside the New Mexico box, hitting a post and sneaking inside the net in extra time to knot the game up at 1. Things were square until the 87th minute, when Chris Wehan scored the game-winner for New Mexico.

“We felt like we had them. But in this game it doesn’t mean anything until you score goals,” Switchbacks FC head coach Alan Koch said following the loss. “You can possess the ball, you can create opportunities, but unless you finish them, that’s all that matters. I felt momentum and energy was starting to shift to our side. We grew into the game more and more as the game went on. But when you sometimes get a little overzealous, you can get stretched and I think that’s what happened tonight. Fair play to New Mexico, they’re a good team.”

The Switchbacks fall to 1-1 on the 2020 season, courtesy of their victory over the OKC Energy back in March. The Switchbacks hit the road for a contest at Real Monarchs SLC Saturday, July 18.

