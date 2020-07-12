Here is the latest Colorado news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

BOSTON (AP) — Two varsity hockey players at a Massachusetts college plan to don inline skates and roll from Boston to Michigan to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Andrew Walker and Jacob Adkins, roommates at the University of Massachusetts Boston, are scheduled to depart from campus on Monday for a roughly 875-mile skate to Mason, Michigan. They plan to skate 100 to 150 miles per day and finish in seven to 10 days. Both have had loved ones with cancer. Adkins watched his mother survive a bout with cancer. Walker's grandfather died of cancer.

DENVER (AP) — Health officials say Colorado is experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state gradually reopens its economy. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said Friday about 4% of people being tested have the coronavirus, and those who have the disease infect about one other person on average. The number of positive cases peaked in mid- to late-April and declined as health officials encouraged people to wear face coverings and to maintain social distancing. Now, with Colorado's stay-at-home order lifted, Herlihy says the state is seeing a steady increase in infections.

DENVER (AP) — University leaders in Colorado are trying to plan for a safe return to campus later this summer amid a public health crisis that will likely cause enrollment to decline. Unknowns abound, but a looming worry plagues Angie Paccione, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. She tells The Denver Post that next year will be even worse. This year, higher ed was able to get significant support from the federal government, but it's unclear how long that will last. The pandemic is wreaking havoc on Colorado’s higher education system, which has long been one of the first on the chopping block when the state cuts budgets.

DENVER (AP) — The dormant Tennessee Pass Line between Cañon City and Dotsero has been without trains for 23 years, but that could change. The Colorado Sun reports a fledgling railway project in Utah’s Uinta Basin and a billionaire New York City developer with thousands of acres of wheat and an existing rail operation in southeastern Colorado are circling the tracks. They hope to revive the state’s 208-mile transmountain railway. If either gets their wish, trains carrying freight, crude oil and, possibly, passengers, could be rolling through the Royal Gorge, Salida, Browns Canyon, Buena Vista, Leadville, Minturn, Avon, Eagle and Gypsum.