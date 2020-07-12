Advertisement

Crews get control of major structure fire in Pueblo early Sunday morning

The fire was in a neighborhood close to Bessemer Park. Just before 6:30 a.m. the Pueblo Police Department was assisting the fire department and had closed down Pine Street.
Crews battled a structure fire in Pueblo on July 12. Photo courtesy Pueblo PD.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire early Sunday morning in Pueblo.

The fire was in a neighborhood close to Bessemer Park and was reported at about 6 a.m. The Pueblo Police Department was assisting the fire department and had closed down Pine Street between Northern Avenue and W. Mesa Avenue. Police were asking the public to avoid the area at that time.

At about 7:20 a.m. police provided another brief update stating firefighters gained control of the blaze. Black Hills Energy was also called to the neighborhood for transformers that had been damaged by the fire.

Firefighters on scene tell 11 News there were no injuries. The fire destroyed two garages for two different homes. The cause is under investigation.

As more information is provided this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

