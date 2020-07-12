Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol was involved in a chase with an armed suspect near Monument.

After 5 P.M. Colorado State Troopers responded to a call near Larkspur. Troopers tried to stop the car, but the driver exited off the highway and ran into a guardrail. The suspect reportedly got of the vehicle, and unsuccessfully attempted to car-jack another vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot, and was able to get into a home.

Colorado State Troopers went to the home, where the suspect was armed. The suspect then reportedly fire shots at the troopers, and they fired back at the suspect.

The suspect involved was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Right now three Colorado State Patrol Troopers and one El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy are on administrative leave. This is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The suspects identity has not been released. Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

A vehicle pursuit lead to a foot pursuit. The suspect fled into an occupied residence. At least one shot was fired by the suspect. A @CSP_News Trooper and @EPCSheriff Deputy fired rounds. The suspect is deceased. We will provide a formal press release later tonight. https://t.co/FPmsm4v3K6 pic.twitter.com/BvC4B81YGX — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 12, 2020

