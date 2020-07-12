CO Lottery
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:58 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-03-09-19-28
(two, three, nine, nineteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
02-09-11-13-17-36
(two, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-six)
02-15-20-32-36-38
(two, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
8-4-7
(eight, four, seven)
2-3-9
(two, three, nine)
14-19-61-62-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, nineteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million